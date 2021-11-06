Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $26,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after buying an additional 421,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,874,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after buying an additional 1,577,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after buying an additional 178,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after buying an additional 263,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.58. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.