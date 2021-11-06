Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,454.57

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,454.57 ($19.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,690 ($22.08). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,683 ($21.99), with a volume of 4,837,573 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The stock has a market cap of £191.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,602.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,454.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.72%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

