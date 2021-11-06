RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of RGLXY stock remained flat at $$5.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

