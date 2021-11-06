Ruff Market Cap Hits $5.39 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $1.23 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00254630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

