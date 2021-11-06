Ryanair (LON:RYA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.53

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.53 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 17.84 ($0.23). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 17.59 ($0.23), with a volume of 638,494 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.44. The stock has a market cap of £204.42 million and a P/E ratio of -18.40.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.