Ryo Currency (RYO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,043.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $1,043.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,263.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.88 or 0.07224674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.68 or 0.00319733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.37 or 0.00964701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00085514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.08 or 0.00418292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00276848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.20 or 0.00247586 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

