S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday.

Get S&T alerts:

ETR:SANT opened at €20.10 ($23.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €21.62 and its 200 day moving average is €21.03. S&T has a 12 month low of €17.70 ($20.82) and a 12 month high of €24.20 ($28.47).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.