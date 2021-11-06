Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Earnings Results

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,428. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

