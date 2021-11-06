SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.18 ($20.21).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SAF-Holland stock opened at €12.63 ($14.86) on Tuesday. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of €7.29 ($8.58) and a twelve month high of €14.49 ($17.05). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.33 million and a P/E ratio of 16.84.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.