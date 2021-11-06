Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $198,056.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.74 per share, with a total value of $499,959.74.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. bought 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.49 per share, for a total transaction of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.14 per share, with a total value of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $999,940.59.

Shares of SAFE opened at $75.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

