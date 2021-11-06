Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III Sells 1,181 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $342.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.46 and its 200 day moving average is $237.16. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.86 and a 52 week high of $359.75.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Saia by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

