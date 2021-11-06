SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post sales of $103.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.00 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $411.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

SAIL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. 836,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 625,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

