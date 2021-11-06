Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 40,181 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

