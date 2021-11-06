Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on November 29th

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend by 64.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE:SMM opened at $6.95 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.
Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.