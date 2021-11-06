Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on November 29th

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend by 64.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:SMM opened at $6.95 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

