Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.61. Salzgitter shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Salzgitter AG will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

