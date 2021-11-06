Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,961. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.