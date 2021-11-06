Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.730-$7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

