Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$31.60 on Friday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$29.22 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The stock has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

