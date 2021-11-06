Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.22

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$29.22 and last traded at C$29.45, with a volume of 394097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.09.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.22.

Get Saputo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.