Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.22

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$29.22 and last traded at C$29.45, with a volume of 394097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Saputo to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.22. The stock has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

