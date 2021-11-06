Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

SRPT opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.