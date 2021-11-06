Savix Achieves Market Capitalization of $281,354.83 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $281,354.83 and approximately $6,643.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00008086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Savix has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00261639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097455 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 126,811 coins and its circulating supply is 57,361 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

