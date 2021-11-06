Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBGSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.