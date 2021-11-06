Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($0.88). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

SRRK stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

