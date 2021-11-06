Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($0.88). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

SRRK stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.