Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 17,464 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in H&R Block by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRB opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

