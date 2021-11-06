Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 97,703 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,294,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NKTR opened at $13.45 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $159,252.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.