Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after purchasing an additional 722,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,252,000 after purchasing an additional 572,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,176 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,424,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

EB stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

