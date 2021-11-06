Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $963,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $173.81 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.68. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.