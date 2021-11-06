Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 62,280 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,280 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MON. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MON stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

