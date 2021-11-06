Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 127.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $213.25 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

