Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 186.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,835,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 251,555 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 134,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.57 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

