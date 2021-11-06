Scotiabank Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIF. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$51.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.83.
TSE LIF opened at C$35.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.15. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
