Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Announces Earnings Results

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SCU traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $25.09. 363,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

