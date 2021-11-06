Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $13.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,176,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

