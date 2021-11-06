Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 83,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 125.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

