Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Select Energy Services, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Select Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company.

WTTR stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $778.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.