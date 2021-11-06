Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.