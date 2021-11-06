Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.45. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of SRE stock remained flat at $$127.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,881,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,028. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.21.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

