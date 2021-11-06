SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $427,310.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $427,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,177 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $499,177.31.

On Friday, October 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,696 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $284,212.80.

On Monday, October 25th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $334,514.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $144,293.76.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $26.47 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

