Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,152 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 61.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after buying an additional 498,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $90.23 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

