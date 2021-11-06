Serge Saxonov Sells 15,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $2,826,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.11. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.84 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

