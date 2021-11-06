Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Shares Down 10%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 52,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 251,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £905,845.50 and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.30.

About Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

