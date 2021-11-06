Showcase Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $488,774.16 and $84,760.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00082445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00078948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00099679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,238.59 or 0.99659420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.01 or 0.07191748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00022390 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.