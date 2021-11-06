Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

LWSCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

