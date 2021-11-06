Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele Sells 30,000 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $6,022,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SI opened at $215.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $226.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

