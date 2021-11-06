Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $203.68 and last traded at $204.51. Approximately 17,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,167,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.13.

SI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.66.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,190 shares of company stock worth $28,977,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 661.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

