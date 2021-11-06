SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SITE. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $243.95 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $123.49 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.09 and a 200-day moving average of $189.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.