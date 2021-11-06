SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $275.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $190.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $123.49 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after acquiring an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,113,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 746.0% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

