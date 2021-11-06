SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.49. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

