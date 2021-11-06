SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

